Harnum signs with Syracuse Orange

Cicely Harnum has officially signed her papers to join the Syracuse Orange next year. She signed on signing day in the U.S. (Submitted photo)

BEAVER BANK: A goalie from Beaver Bank has officially put pen to paper.

Cicely Harnum signed the papers on NCAA signing day this past week to officially commit to joining the Syracuse Orange in the NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey division.

Harnum, a former U18 Female Penguin and stalwart goalie with Team N.S. and Team Atlantic, is currently suiting up with Stanstead College.

With Stanstead, who plays in the Junior Women’s Hockey League, Harnum has allowed just six goals in four games played for a 1.48 Goals Against Average.

She’s excited to join Syracuse, who is 6-10-2 this season, next September to begin her NCAA Division 1 career.