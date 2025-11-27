The Laker News

Sports

Harnum signs with Syracuse Orange

ByPat Healey

Nov 27, 2025 #Beaver Bank, #Cicely Harnum, #Lockview High, #NCAA Division 1 women's hockey, #Penguins, #Stanstead College, #Syracue Orange, #Team Atlantic, #Team N.S.
Cicely Harnum has officially signed her papers to join the Syracuse Orange next year. She signed on signing day in the U.S. (Submitted photo)

BEAVER BANK: A goalie from Beaver Bank has officially put pen to paper.

Cicely Harnum signed the papers on NCAA signing day this past week to officially commit to joining the Syracuse Orange in the NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey division.

Harnum, a former U18 Female Penguin and stalwart goalie with Team N.S. and Team Atlantic, is currently suiting up with Stanstead College.

With Stanstead, who plays in the Junior Women’s Hockey League, Harnum has allowed just six goals in four games played for a 1.48 Goals Against Average.

She’s excited to join Syracuse, who is 6-10-2 this season, next September to begin her NCAA Division 1 career.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Sports

Dragons boys hockey team start season on fire, sit in third place

Nov 25, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Sports

HERH Tigers hockey team collects food for Caring & Sharing food bank

Nov 24, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Spears scores OT winner, Senior Pens remain undefeated as Wyatt Sanford drops ceremonial puck

Nov 24, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants Featured

Digital mobile X-Ray now available at Middle Musquodoboit hospital

November 27, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Movember fundraiser at LWF Hall on Nov. 29

November 27, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Harnum signs with Syracuse Orange

November 27, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Province to sell remaining U.S. alcohol, Premier Houston announces

November 27, 2025 Pat Healey