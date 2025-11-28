Foley has big games leading HERH Tigers girls basketball team

Sierra Foley makes a pass to a teammate in a game from last year. (Healey file photo)

MILFORD: Sierra Foley had the hot hand during two recent girls basketball games for the Hants East Rural High Tigers.

The Tigers defeated Sommet 58-51 and then cooled off Cole Harbour High 67-43.

Both games were played as part of the Cole Harbour tournament.

The win against Cole Harbour has the Tigers playing for gold on Saturday, the team’s Instagram indicated.

Against Sommet, Foley had 22 points to lead the away squad.

Chloe Bokma had 19 points, while Kaleigh Wilson recorded eight points.

Against Cole Harbour, Foley put on a display of talent and led by example yet again scoring 30 points, including seven three point shots.

Foley, the captain of the team, is the lone Grade 12 on the squad.

Chloe Bokma put up 13 points to help the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Kaleigh Wilson had 10 points for HERH.