HERH Tigers win Cole Harbour girls hoops tournament

ByPat Healey

#Ainsley Baylis, #Chloe Boka, #East Hants, #girls basketball, #Hants East Rural High, #HEHR Tigers, #Milford, #Sierra Foley
The HERH Tigers girls basketball team took home the top prize at the Cole Harbour tournament this weekend. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD: The Hants East Rural High Tigers girls basketball team came home with a weekend tournament title from the Cole Harbour tournament.

The Tigers punched their ticket with Thursday wins to the championship final on Saturday.

Against Liverpool Regional High, Sierra Foley led the way with 21 points as the Tigers won 70-43.

Chloe Bokma had 18 points while Ainsley Baylis contributed 11 points in the victory.

Sierra Foley (centre) and two teammates. (Submitted photo)

Baylis also won the Coaches Award.

Innis Ramsay earned the Heart and Hustle Award.

Augyst Ashton was named the Player of the Game for the championship final.

Bokma earned MVP honours.

Meanwhile, Foley was awarded an all-star award for her performances.

(Thank you to Sierra Foley for passing along the game information to us here at The Laker News)

