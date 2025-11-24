HERH Tigers hockey team collects food for Caring & Sharing food bank

The Tigers with all the food they collected - enough to fill three gear bags. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: The community has helped the Hants East Rural High Tigers boys hockey team give back this holiday season.

At a Nov. 15 home game at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, the Tigers hosted the CEC Cougars in a regular season game and held a food drive as part of ti.

The goal for the food drive was to stuff a gear bag.

The outpouring assistance from families and the community as well as the opposing team was more then they imagined.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The team not only filled one gear bag full, they were able to fill three gear bags with food.

The proceeds from admissions at the door were also donated to the Caring and Sharing with a total of $250 raised.

CEC’s coaches also donated a $100 gift card to Sobeys.

With the three gear bags and gift cards and donated money in hand, the team visited the food bank recently to drop off the donations.

The donations dropped off to Caring & Sharing. (Submitted photo)