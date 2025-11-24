The Laker News

Spears scores OT winner, Senior Pens remain undefeated as Wyatt Sanford drops ceremonial puck

ByPat Healey

Nov 24, 2025 #East Hants, #East Hants Senior Penguins, #Kennetcook, #NSSHL, #Regan Spears, #Wyatt Sanford
Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer Wyatt Sanford with the Senior Pens after their big OT win on home ice on Nov. 22. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: Regan Spears scored the overtime winner as the East Hants Senior Penguins remained undefeated in the Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League.

The Pens defeated the Shoreline Pipers 5-04 before the home fans int he Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportspelx in Lantz.

Olympic bronze medalist boxer Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook was the special guest and dropped the ceremonial puck before the two teams battled.

East Hants scored two in the second and two in the third to rally to tie then force extra time after the Pipers led 2-0 after the first.

Brett Armstrong scored twice to lead the offence for the Pens.

Single goals came from Tyler Noseworthy and captain Tyalor Burke.

Assists went to Andrew Shewfelt with a pair, while single helpers were credited to Spears; Noseworthy; Ty Hunter; and Jimmy Scullion.

Bryan Gillis turned away 20 of the 24 pucks eh saw to get the goaltending win.

East Hants is back in action on Saturday night Nov. 29 when they travel to Antigonish for a 7:30 p.m. game with the Bulldogs.

Support the team in their 50/50 raffle at: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/ehsphc

