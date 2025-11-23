The Laker News

Sports

Four goal second lifts Gulls past Rangers in N.S. U-15 Major hockey play

ByPat Healey

Nov 23, 2025 #East Hants, #Gulls hockey, #Lantz, #N.S. U-15 Major, #The Rangers Hockey, #Trigg Chaulk
Liam Dufour of the Rangers prepares to wire the puck at the Gulls net, and it would go in for a goal. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Four unanswered goals in the second period and two more goals in the third lifted the Gulls to a 6-5 victory over the host Rangers U-15 in N.S. U-15 Major hockey action.

The game took place at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex on Sunday morning Nov. 23.

The Rangers led 3-0 early in the second period before the Gulls sticks came alive, and they rallied scoring four straight on Rangers goalie Jorja Murray-Chapman. They evened things at 4-4 before the end of the middle frame.

Rylan Turner and Liam Dufour, each with a pair, and a single tally from Jake Willmott, were the Rangers marksmen.

Assists went to Dailyn Findlay-Howe with am pair, while single helpers came from Turner, Ethan GooGoo; Liam Hannay; Landon Harvieux; and Trigg Chaulk.

Grayson Sears; Chase Noel; and Parker Douglas each scored twice to power their respective team.

Murray-Chapman was tagged with the loss stopping 25 of 31 pucks she faced between the pipes.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The puck is picked up by a Ranger behind the Gulls net. (Healey photo)
Liam Hannay of the Rangers is shoved to the ice by a Gulls player but maintains puck control. (Healey photo)
Rangers goalie Jorja Murray-Chapman stares down a speedy Gulls forward on a breakaway, and turns the shot away to the corner. (Healey photo)
Gulls and Rangers players battle along the boards for the loose puck. (Healey photo)

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Sports

Sanford commits to Colgate University women’s hockey team

Nov 23, 2025 Pat Healey
News Sports

Registration opening for Parks & Recreation winter programming soon 

Nov 19, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Dragons kick off high school girls basketball season with teamwork victory

Nov 17, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants

Tree lightings in Enfield, Carroll’s Corner, Shubie, Elmsdale coming up

November 23, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Four goal second lifts Gulls past Rangers in N.S. U-15 Major hockey play

November 23, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Photos/Video: Kicking off the holidays with the Lions Xmas Parade, FRABA Tree Lighting

November 23, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Autism Aviators get inclusive experience at Halifax Stanfield Airport

November 23, 2025 Pat Healey