Four goal second lifts Gulls past Rangers in N.S. U-15 Major hockey play

LANTZ: Four unanswered goals in the second period and two more goals in the third lifted the Gulls to a 6-5 victory over the host Rangers U-15 in N.S. U-15 Major hockey action.
The game took place at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex on Sunday morning Nov. 23.
The Rangers led 3-0 early in the second period before the Gulls sticks came alive, and they rallied scoring four straight on Rangers goalie Jorja Murray-Chapman. They evened things at 4-4 before the end of the middle frame.
Rylan Turner and Liam Dufour, each with a pair, and a single tally from Jake Willmott, were the Rangers marksmen.
Assists went to Dailyn Findlay-Howe with am pair, while single helpers came from Turner, Ethan GooGoo; Liam Hannay; Landon Harvieux; and Trigg Chaulk.
Grayson Sears; Chase Noel; and Parker Douglas each scored twice to power their respective team.
Murray-Chapman was tagged with the loss stopping 25 of 31 pucks she faced between the pipes.
