Four goal second lifts Gulls past Rangers in N.S. U-15 Major hockey play

Liam Dufour of the Rangers prepares to wire the puck at the Gulls net, and it would go in for a goal. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Four unanswered goals in the second period and two more goals in the third lifted the Gulls to a 6-5 victory over the host Rangers U-15 in N.S. U-15 Major hockey action.

The game took place at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex on Sunday morning Nov. 23.

The Rangers led 3-0 early in the second period before the Gulls sticks came alive, and they rallied scoring four straight on Rangers goalie Jorja Murray-Chapman. They evened things at 4-4 before the end of the middle frame.

Rylan Turner and Liam Dufour, each with a pair, and a single tally from Jake Willmott, were the Rangers marksmen.

Assists went to Dailyn Findlay-Howe with am pair, while single helpers came from Turner, Ethan GooGoo; Liam Hannay; Landon Harvieux; and Trigg Chaulk.

Grayson Sears; Chase Noel; and Parker Douglas each scored twice to power their respective team.

Murray-Chapman was tagged with the loss stopping 25 of 31 pucks she faced between the pipes.

The puck is picked up by a Ranger behind the Gulls net. (Healey photo)

Liam Hannay of the Rangers is shoved to the ice by a Gulls player but maintains puck control. (Healey photo)

Rangers goalie Jorja Murray-Chapman stares down a speedy Gulls forward on a breakaway, and turns the shot away to the corner. (Healey photo)

Gulls and Rangers players battle along the boards for the loose puck. (Healey photo)