Sanford commits to Colgate University women’s hockey team

Claire Sanford has signed with Colgate. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: A defenceman from Fall River has signed on to play at the NCAA Division 1 level beginning next September.

Claire Sanford announced on her Instagram that she has committed to Colgate University women’s hockey team. They are an NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey team.

Sanford currently plays with the OWHAU22 AA women’s club the Stoney Creek Sabres. With them, Sanford has tallied eight goals and 18 points according to Elite Prospects online.

She has also suited up with Appleby College in the Canadian High School (Women’s) (CAHS (W)) scoring two assists in three games played.

Sanford was one of the 10 seniors from the Sabres who have officially signed with university level teams for next year.