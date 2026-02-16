Dutch Settlement Elementary students take learning global with multicultural festival

(Healey photo)

DUTCH SETTLEMENT: Grade 6 students at Dutch Settlement Elementary School (DSES) got a taste of the world on Friday, Feb. 13, as they hosted their annual Multicultural Festival, the culmination of a six-week classroom project led by teacher John Ardley.

The festival saw students select a country, research key facts, and then bring in a food item connected to that nation to share with visitors.

For Sawyer Vacheresse, that meant focusing on Cuba — and making a Cuban smoothie featuring banana, mango, and honey.

“It was very fun, creating my recipe and researching,” Sawyer said. “I thought it was very interesting and I learned many things that I did not know before.”

Sawyer said the project helped him realize just how many countries exist around the world, and how each has its own unique culture and food.

“That many countries — there’s many countries in the world, and all those countries have amazing food,” he said.

Addison Gignac chose Brazil for a personal reason, saying she wanted to make a friend happy who is from there.

She said the project was something she would gladly do again.

“I think I’d do it again. It’s really fun,” she said.

Addison also said one of the biggest takeaways was learning how different countries can be from one another.

“Not every country is the same,” Gignac said, noting differences in language, sports, and culture.

Meanwhile, Nate Bonner chose Sweden, a country he learned is known for sports and has more than 100,000 lakes.

For the food portion of the project, Nate made a Swedish chocolate cake with mocha glaze a dessert so popular he ran out before the festival ended.

“It was very popular, and I’m all out,” he said, meaning our Pat Healey couldn’t try it.

Nate said the best part of the project was getting to learn what his chosen country is all about.

“I like how you get to find out how your country that you picked… what’s all about it,” he said.

Teacher John Ardley proudly reflected on his students’ efforts.

“I’m very proud of my students for all the work they’ve done on this. They’ve been working on for six weeks, and it’s a great way to showcase their work,” he said in an interview with The Laker News.

“It’s a fun and engaging way for all the students and parents to come down and learn all about the countries around the world.”

He explained why he continues the tradition annually.

“Well, the students learn a lot, for starters. And as I said, it’s a great interactive way for everyone to celebrate cultures from around the world,” Ardley said. “It’s something I always have to do every year. Make sure that students do it, especially now with what’s going on in the world.

“This is a great time of year because African Heritage Month, Heritage Day is on Monday, Valentine’s Day is tomorrow (Sat Feb. 14), and Flag Day in this month, so there’s just so much going on.

“It’s just a great way to celebrate, a great time to celebrate.”

The Multicultural Festival has become a proud tradition at Dutch Settlement Elementary, giving students a chance to mix hands-on learning with public speaking, creativity, and a little bit of fun all while celebrating the diversity of the wider world.

