Federal investment puts more Canadian-made baking products on store shelves

Photo (left to right): Troy Yeo, President, CanaPacking; Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament for Sackville- Bedford-Preston. (Submitted photo)

DARTMOUTH: Canadian consumers are looking for more food products made at home.

The Government of Canada is investing in domestic manufacturers working to meet that demand, as they upgrade equipment, increase production, and create good jobs.

On Feb. 17, Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament for Sackville-Bedford-Preston, announced federal

support to help CanaPacking expand and modernize its blending mix plant in Dartmouth to the tune of $475,000.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The contribution will support a major facility expansion, strengthen CanaPacking’s workforce with seven to 10 new full-time positions, and add automated equipment.

The new technology will enable CanaPacking to produce stand-up, resealable pouches that protect product freshness while using less material than traditional packaging. These upgrades will allow the company to make more products, package them on site, and meet growing demand from customers across Canada and globally.

Quotes

“By investing in CanaPacking’s modernization and expansion, we are helping more Canadian-made products reach store shelves and supporting growth in the region’s manufacturing sector.

“This project will help CanaPacking bring key processes in-house, grow its team with new full-time positions, and pursue new opportunities at home and aboard. This is the kind of growth that helps keep our region competitive.”

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Minister of

Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada

Opportunities Agency

ADVERTISEMENT:

“As families come together and enjoy home cooking during the winter months, many of the foods they rely on start with local manufacturers like CanaPacking. This investment is helping a Dartmouth-based company scale up, grow its operations, and supply Canadian-made products to customers here and across the country.”

Braedon Clark, MP for Sackville-Bedford-Preston

“This investment is a testament to the dedication and skill of our incredible CanaPacking team, whose hard work allows us to deliver high-quality Canadian-made products every day.

“By expanding our facility and modernizing our operations, we’re not only supporting our employees and growing our business, but also doing our part alongside other Canadian manufacturers to strengthen domestic supply chains.

“Working together, Canadian companies are ensuring more food products are made, packaged, and delivered right here at home.”

Troy Yeo, President, CanaPacking