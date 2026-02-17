Province announces contract awarded for Highway 102 improvement design project

Exit 2B (Larry Uteck Boulevard) on Highway 102 is pictured. WSP, a global company headquartered in Canada, has been awarded the contract to produce preliminary design work for Highway 102 between exits 0 (Bayers Road) and 4C (Highway 107) in Halifax Regional Municipality. (Province of Nova Scotia / File)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The next phase to improve one of the busiest sections of Nova Scotia’s road network is moving forward.

Following a public procurement process, WSP was awarded the contract to identify future corridor requirements and produce preliminary design work for Highway 102 between exits 0 (Bayers Road) and 4C (Highway 107) in Halifax Regional Municipality.



“This is an important step forward as we are moving from identifying problems to finding solutions,” said Public Works Minister Fred Tilley.

“This project will determine how to transform this critical part of the transportation network for future generations.

“While that vital work is underway, government continues to identify actions we can take now to improve congestion.”



About 60,000 people use this section of Highway 102 daily.

WSP, a global company headquartered in Canada, has more than 60 years of planning, engineering and technical experience.

It will work closely with Link Nova Scotia and the Department of Public Works on the project, which will cost $1.1 million and is expected to take one year.

It will:

– determine how best to move more people and goods while balancing the needs of different modes of transportation, including transit, active transportation and freight

– consider interchange updates, safety improvements and high-occupancy vehicle lanes and/or transit priority measures

– analyze the impact of development along the corridor, including several approved special planning areas

– confirm the feasibility of proposed upgrades, guide long-term investments in the corridor, and help inform future decision-making for the detailed design and construction phases.

Quotes:

“Highway 102 serves as a critical transportation corridor for Nova Scotia, facilitating the movement of people and goods between the Halifax region and communities throughout the province.

“WSP is honoured to support the ongoing enhancement of the province’s 100‑series highway network.”

— Corina Moore, Executive Vice-President, Transportation and Infrastructure, WSP in Canada



Quick facts:

– a recent update to the off-ramp at Exit 3 (Hammonds Plains Road) has improved sightlines and eased congestion

– the Highway 102 improvement project is recommended in the Regional Transportation Plan under Action 1.2.2 and included in the Province’s 2026-27 Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan

– opportunities to provide feedback on the project will take place later in 2026

– provincially designated special planning areas along the corridor aim to create more than 25,000 additional housing units for as many as 60,000 people over the next 20 to 30 years

– the Highway 102 project is connected to the peninsula core streets review and the passenger rail feasibility study