The Laker News

Featured East Hants

Halifax man charged after police vehicle rammed in Middle Sackville

ByPat Healey

Feb 17, 2026 #assault police officer, #Beaver Bank, #dangerous operation of a vehicle, #Elmsdale, #Fall River, #Halifax, #Hwy 2, #impaired driving, #Lower Sackville, #Middle Sackville, #RCMP
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: A 48-year-old man from Halifax has been charged with a slew of offences after leading police on a pursuit from Elmsdale to Middle Sackville, where he rammed a police vehicle and then became stuck in a snowbank.

An RCMP spokesperson said that on February 16, at approximately 10:30 a.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of an impaired driver who had left a business in Elmsdale in a Dodge Journey with New Brunswick licence plates. 

The vehicle, reported to be driven by a woman, was last seen travelling south on Hwy. 2 towards Fall River.

A responding officer in an unmarked police vehicle later located the Dodge travelling west on Windgate Dr., now being driven by a man. 

ADVERTISEMENT:

The officer attempted a traffic stop using emergency equipment, but the driver failed to stop and accelerated.

A spokesperson said the officer then deactivated the emergency equipment but continued to follow. 

The officer located the Dodge on Sawyer Cres. and again, activated emergency equipment. 

At this point, the Dodge then rammed the police vehicle.  The officer was not physically injured.

The man reversed the Dodge and attempted to flee but lost control and became stuck in a snowbank. 

Both the driver and passenger were safely arrested.

The passenger, a 41-year-old woman from Halifax, was released without charge. 

ADVERTISEMENT:

Ahmad Ibrahim Altawil, 48, of Halifax, has been charged with:

  • Driving While Disqualified
  • Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Flight from a Police Officer
  • Assaulting a Police Officer with a Weapon
  • Failure to Comply with a Release Order (three counts)

Altawil appeared in court on February 17 and was released. 

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 28 in Dartmouth Provincial Court.   

File #: 26-25767

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Province announces contract awarded for Highway 102 improvement design project

Feb 17, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Federal investment puts more Canadian-made baking products on store shelves

Feb 17, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

From the Cruiser RCMP – Feb. 3-10, 2026

Feb 17, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured East Hants

Halifax man charged after police vehicle rammed in Middle Sackville

February 17, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Province announces contract awarded for Highway 102 improvement design project

February 17, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Federal investment puts more Canadian-made baking products on store shelves

February 17, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

From the Cruiser RCMP – Feb. 3-10, 2026

February 17, 2026 Pat Healey