The Laker News

East Hants Featured

East Hants lifts mandatory water restrictions in Elmsdale, Enfield, Lantz

ByPat Healey

Oct 30, 2025 #East Hants, #Elmsdale, #Enfield, #Lantz, #Municipality of East Hants, #voluntary water restrictions, #water utility customers
Water flows from pipes. (Pexels.com photo)

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants has announced they are moving back to voluntary water restrictions in three of its communities.

A spokesperson said that as of Thursday afternoon Oct. 30, the East Hants Water utility was lifting mandatory water restrictions.

This is for water utility customers who reside in Enfield, Lantz, and Elmsdale.

“Over the past two weeks, there has been an increase in water levels, cooler temperatures,” said Juliann Cashen. “We are anticipating the forecasted rain tomorrow (Oct. 31) to help with conditions.”

Cashen said the MEH team will continue to meet and review water levels.

“Thank you for your continued efforts to conserve water and support our community,” added Cashen.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Police investigating firearm being pointed, shot at vehicle

Oct 30, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

Video: Happy Halloween!

Oct 30, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured News

Municipal leaders face increased amounts of hostility

Oct 30, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Police investigating firearm being pointed, shot at vehicle

October 30, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

East Hants lifts mandatory water restrictions in Elmsdale, Enfield, Lantz

October 30, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

Video: Happy Halloween!

October 30, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured News

Municipal leaders face increased amounts of hostility

October 30, 2025 Pat Healey