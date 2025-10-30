East Hants lifts mandatory water restrictions in Elmsdale, Enfield, Lantz

Water flows from pipes. (Pexels.com photo)

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants has announced they are moving back to voluntary water restrictions in three of its communities.

A spokesperson said that as of Thursday afternoon Oct. 30, the East Hants Water utility was lifting mandatory water restrictions.

This is for water utility customers who reside in Enfield, Lantz, and Elmsdale.

“Over the past two weeks, there has been an increase in water levels, cooler temperatures,” said Juliann Cashen. “We are anticipating the forecasted rain tomorrow (Oct. 31) to help with conditions.”

Cashen said the MEH team will continue to meet and review water levels.

“Thank you for your continued efforts to conserve water and support our community,” added Cashen.