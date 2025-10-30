Police investigating firearm being pointed, shot at vehicle

A East Hants RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

EAST HANTS: RCMP in East Hants are investigating a firearms-related incident following a complaint.

Sgt. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP, said that police received a report of a man known to the complainant who pointed a firearm at their vehicle.

This happened in a parking lot and the person fired BB gun rounds at them.

“The suspect who is known to police and was on court conditions was located and arrested,” said Sgt. MacRae.

The 19-year-old man is facing several recent charges including: Pointing a Firearm, Careless Use of a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and two counts of Failure to Comply with Undertaking.