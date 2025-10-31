Man charged in indecent act incident at Beaver Bank business

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

BEAVER BANK: Police say a man turned himself in on Oct. 29 after photos of him committing an indecent act circulated on social media community pages in Beaver Bank.

Const. Mandy Edwards with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment said that on Oct. 27 police received a report of an indecent act that happened the night before at a business in the 300 block of Beaver Bank Rd, Beaver Bank.

“Officers learned a man had entered the business and then left claiming he forgot his bank card.,” said Const. Edwards.

“When he returned, his genitals were exposed as he paid for his items.”

Photographs of the CCTV footage were circulated in the community and the man turned himself in on October 29.

Const. Edwards said the man is facing charges of an Indecent Act.

He will be appearing in court at a later date.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment kindly ask that images of the CCTV footage that were shared on community or personal social media accounts be removed.