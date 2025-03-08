East Hants RCMP urge Enfield residents to report overnight thefts

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP say they are aware of numerous vehicle thefts and attempted thefts that occurred overnight March 7 in the Enfield area.

However, Const. Andrew Ouellette said, that the majority of those incidents have not been reported to the RCMP.

There have been posts about the incidents made on local community Facebook page East Hants Wants to Know.

Const. Ouellette said RCMP are urging residents in the Enfield area with possible evidence and information regarding these incidents to please contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077, or online at https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/bc/en?lang=en.

If you have information on these incidents and/or the possible identification of the suspect(s), but wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers.

They can be reached at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca .