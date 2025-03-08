N.S. announces more retailers have joined Nova Scotia Loyal

HALIFAX: It will be easier for shoppers to find Nova Scotia products in more of the province’s largest retailers.



Growth and Development Minister Colton LeBlanc announced March 6 that Loblaw Companies Limited and Walmart Canada have committed to displaying the Nova Scotia Loyal brand in their stores.



“Every day, we are seeing more and more businesses join our Nova Scotia Loyal movement,” said Minister LeBlanc.

“From small independent retailers to the big box stores, Nova Scotian retailers recognize the importance of stocking locally made products and making it as easy as possible for Nova Scotians to find these products on their store shelves.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Minister Colton LeBlanc at the Bayers Lake Superstore. (Province of N.S. Photo)

Nova Scotia Loyal signage is already up in all 46 Loblaw-owned stores in the province, which include Real Atlantic Superstore, Your Independent Grocer and No Frills locations.

Walmart has started rolling out the branding at its 18 stores.

Other Nova Scotia Loyal initiatives include:

– the producer labelling pilot program, which provides a 70 per cent rebate, up to $3,000, for expenses related to putting the Nova Scotia Loyal label on product packaging

– an expanded website that includes a searchable database of Nova Scotia farmers, growers, crafters, manufacturers and producers

– signs and merchandising support for large and independent retailers across Nova Scotia

– consumer loyalty reward programs through Scene+ at Sobeys and Air Miles at the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. on more than 2,000 local products

– 10 per cent instant cash incentives for online farmers’ markets

– Farmers’ Markets of Nova Scotia school vouchers.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“Loblaw is proud to be one of Canada’s largest purchasers of local food.

“Through the Nova Scotia Loyal program, we’re making it easier for customers to find and support local products in our stores.

“This initiative showcases more locally made items, supports Canadian jobs and brings high-quality, affordable options to our shelves, helping Nova Scotians enjoy the best their province has to offer.”

— Jonathan Caroll, Senior Vice-President, Superstore Operations



“Walmart Canada is proud to highlight Nova Scotia Loyal products as part of our ongoing focus to showcase a variety of local products in our stores across the country.

“We buy and sell billions of dollars of products from Canadian suppliers each year, including many grown and produced right here in Nova Scotia.

“This program makes iteasier for our customers in Nova Scotia to find their favourite local products each time they visit one of our stores.”

— Tom Flaim, Regional Vice-President, Walmart Canada



Quick Facts:

– the number of businesses in the Nova Scotia Loyal program – including both retailers and producers – has doubled in the last week to about 540