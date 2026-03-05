The Laker News

Easter Seals N.S. issues statement over provincial budget funding cuts

ByPat Healey

Mar 5, 2026 #budget, #Easter Seals Nova Scotia, #Joanne Bernard, #N.S., #N.S. Budget, #Premier Tim Houston
Joanne Bernard, President and CEO of Easter Seals Nova Scotia. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Easter Seals Nova Scotia.

“Easter Seals Nova Scotia was recently notified of a 12.45% cut to our core funding, representing more than $100,000.00, and directly affecting our New Leaf program which provides front line services for people living with disabilities.

“This vibrant program, founded in 1957 within our Easter Seats Nova Scotia family, provides people with choice in skills training, youth employment support, recreational opportunities and holistic therapies.

“We provide these services daily to over 80 people living with both intellectual and/or physical disabilities in our community.”

“The services provided by New Leaf align with the spirit, intent and opportunities which are at the core of The Remedy.

“This decrease in funding during a time of re­ organization and re-calibration of our services to meet the goats of The Remedy wilt be impacted.”

“Our goal is to continue providing the life-changing and compassionate services and supports we have been delivering for decades in our community.”

Joanne Bernard, President and CEO Easter Seats Nova Scotia
Angela Rafuse, Chair, Board of Directors, ESNS

Pat Healey

