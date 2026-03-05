The Laker News

Liberals table Trade Infrastructure Act to unlock economic growth

ByPat Healey

Mar 5, 2026 #Derek Mombourquette, #Halifax, #N.S. Liberals, #Nova Scotia, #proposed legislation
N.S. Liberal Interim Leader Derek Mombourquette. (Submitted/FB photo)

HALIFAX: Recognizing that infrastructure is the foundation of a strong economy, House Leader Derek Mombourquette will introduce the Nova Scotia Trade Infrastructure Act to ensure our province has the tools it needs to compete and grow.

The proposed legislation would require the government to undertake a comprehensive study of provincial infrastructure that supports imports and exports, identify the constraints, risks, and opportunities affecting the efficient movement of goods, and establish a clear framework to plan, prioritize, and improve Nova Scotia’s trade infrastructure.

“We hear the government talking a lot about growing our economy and attracting investment. But the truth is, none of those projects are possible without the basic infrastructure to move goods efficiently and reliably,” said Mombourquette.

“Nova Scotia can be Canada’s export hub, but we need a clear, coordinated plan to do so. This bill sets the table to leverage federal funding, partner with industry, and make smart, strategic investments that strengthen our supply chains and create jobs here at home.”

With federal partners showing renewed willingness to invest in trade-enabling infrastructure, the timing is right for Nova Scotia to position itself as a gateway to global markets. From ports to rail to highways, modern and efficient infrastructure is key to attracting new industries and helping local businesses expand.

