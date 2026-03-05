Autism Nova Scotia addresses provincial budget impact on programs and staffing

Amanda Alexander (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: Provincial budget cuts will result in Autism Nova Scotia needing to eliminate or scale back programs supporting Autistic Nova Scotians.

While the full scope of changes is being finalized, programs impacted include those providing access to mental health services, family respite and employment services that play a critical role in enabling people to participate in the workforce, assume greater independence, and contribute to Nova Scotia’s economy.

These changes have also necessitated staff reductions across the province.

“These impacts are deeply concerning because they affect the services that many Autistic Nova Scotians rely on to navigate everyday life,” said Amanda Alexander, CEO of Autism Nova Scotia.

“The demand for these programs continues to grow every year. We see firsthand how critical they are to helping Autistic people participate fully in their communities and in the workforce.

“Losing or reducing these services will have real consequences for individuals and families across the province,” said Alexander.

“For many in our community, these services are not optional supports, they are the difference between isolation and meaningful participation in the workforce and community life.”

Despite these challenges, the organization says its focus remains on the community it serves.

“Our priority is the wellbeing of Autistic Nova Scotians and their families,” Alexander added. “We will continue working with partners, government, and our community to find ways to sustain and rebuild the supports that people depend on.”

Autism Nova Scotia will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.