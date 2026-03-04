The Laker News

Featured News

Lantz man facing charges of assault with a weapon, robbery, uttering threats

ByPat Healey

Mar 4, 2026 #assault with a weapon, #East Hants, #hypothermia, #hypothermic, #Lantz, #RCMP, #robbery, #uttering threats
ELMSDALE: A 36-year-old Lantz man is facing a slew of charges after being found stuck in a house under construction.

Const. Kevin MacDermid, with East Hants RCMP, said that police responded to a call of a man experiencing hypothermia and in distress.

“Officers responded and were able to keep the man warm until local firefighters and EHS arrived and transported him to hospital,” said Const. MacDermid.

Upon investigation, police learned the man had breached a no contact order attending an address of a female known to him, Const. MacDermid said.

“The man also brandished a weapon and took the female’s cell phone from her as well,” he said.

As a result, the 36-year-old man is facing charges of Robbery; Assault with a Weapon; Uttering Threats; and Breach of Probation.

File #2026262484

By Pat Healey

