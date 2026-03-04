NS NDP: Houston government cuts harm Nova Scotia families

Seniors and Long Term Care Critic for the NS NDP Rod Wilson. (NS NDP photo)

HALIFAX: On Wednesday, Official Opposition Leader Claudia Chender, caregivers and advocates called on the Houston government to reverse their harmful cuts to Nova Scotians who look after their loved ones.

In an afternoon debate, New Democrats are forcing the government to answer for their 20 per cent cut to the Caregivers Benefit and urging them to support a proposal that would see financial support doubled, putting hundreds of dollars into people’s pockets.

“The Houston government has to explain these cruel cuts. People give up their time, energy and their income looking after their loved ones with severe disabilities or illness with very little financial support – just $13 dollars a day,” said Chender.

“Caregivers’ hard work and dedication mean that their loved ones can stay comfortable at home instead of ending up in our already overcrowded hospitals and long-term care.

It’s hard to believe the government doesn’t want to support them; they’re actually reducing strain on our overburdened health care system.”

“If this government was serious about helping Nova Scotians who are taking care of their loved ones pay the bills, they would reverse the cut and support New Democrats’ proposal to double financial help for caregivers.”

The Caregiver Benefit has not been increased since it was introduced in 2009 by the NDP government. Liberal and PC governments froze the amount even though costs have skyrocketed on the Houston government’s watch.

“Thanks to the hard work of caregivers, people can stay at home where they want to be, close to the ones they love. This also saves the province a great deal of money by keeping people out of long-term care, reducing demand on acute care and home care costs,” said NDP Seniors and Long Term Care Critic, Rod Wilson.

“The minister said front-line services won’t be affected by budget cuts, but these cuts will affect the people providing health care to Nova Scotians every day.”

New Democrats tabled the Caregiver Benefit Act earlier this week to better support caregivers.

Quotes:

“If this program is reduced, caregivers will feel it immediately. And when caregivers struggle or burn out, the impact ripples outward — increasing pressure on home care, hospitals, and long-term care.

Supporting caregivers of all ages is not only compassionate — it is practical and cost-effective.”

Jenny Theriault, Executive Director of Caregivers Nova Scotia

“With the care my son needs, it just wasn’t going to work for me to keep my job. When I heard about cuts to the Caregiver Benefit, I was immediately anxious and concerned.

“The Benefit has made a big difference to my family to help pay for essentials as costs have gone up. More than that, it told me that the government values the work I do.”

Kari Robertson, Caregiver to her son Graham