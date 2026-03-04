Province announces eligibility for Order of Nova Scotia expands

Premier Tim Houston. (Province of N.S. Photo)

HALIFAX: More people are now eligible to be nominated for the prestigious Order of Nova Scotia, and the maximum number of appointments each year has increased.

New regulations broaden eligibility for the order to residents of Nova Scotia and those with a connection to Nova Scotia, and nominees are no longer required to be a Canadian citizen.

Previously, the eligibility criteria said, “Canadian citizens who are current or former long-term residents of the province.”

The maximum number of annual appointments has also increased to 10 from six.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Order of Nova Scotia, the highest honour in the province,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“I’m pleased to make improvements to the program that align with best practices in other jurisdictions and allow more deserving nominees from all backgrounds to be recognized.”

The regulations also include a formal process to terminate membership in the order if a member is convicted of a crime or professional misconduct.



Nominations for the Order of Nova Scotia, which can be made by anyone, are reviewed by an advisory council.

The council recommends appointments to the lieutenant-governor who, as chancellor of the order, appoints and invests new members.



Quick Facts:

– the Order of Nova Scotia was established in 2001 and is based on the Order of Canada, which was created in 1967; each province and territory has its own similar order

– amendments to the Order of Nova Scotia Act were included in the Justice Administration Amendment (Fall 2025) Act and proclaimed this week; they are the first changes to the act since 2006

– previously, the legislation allowed for six appointments in a year if at least one of the people was under 26 years old (and distinguished themselves between ages 16 and 24); young Nova Scotians have been named to the order three times – hockey superstar Sidney Crosby in 2008, Olympic gymnast Ellie Black in 2018 and environmental advocate Stella Bowes in 2020

– since its inception, 132 people have been appointed to the Order of Nova Scotia



Additional Resources:

More information about the Order of Nova Scotia and the nomination form are available at: https://novascotia.ca/iga/order.asp