Excessive speed leads to impaired driving arrest

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

BROOKFIELD: A traffic stop conducted by RCMP Northwest Traffic Services for excessive speed resulted in a person arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

On February 28 at approximately 9:55 p.m., an RCMP Northwest Traffic Services officer was conducting proactive patrols on Hwy. 102 near Brookfield when they observed an SUV travelling at speeds that appeared to be significantly over the posted speed limit of 110km/h.

Radar confirmed that the brown Volkswagen Tiguan was travelling at approximately 199km/h.

The officer safely conducted a traffic stop at a highway offramp.

During the traffic stop, the officer noted that the driver and only occupant showed signs of impairment by alcohol.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Arisaig, provided a roadside breath sample into an approved screening device (ASD) which resulted in a “fail.”

He was arrested and transported to the Colchester County District RCMP Detachment in Bible Hill.

Police said the man provided breath samples that registered 130mg% and 120mg%.

The man will face charges for impaired operation and was released pending a future court appearance scheduled in April.

He was also issued a summary offence ticket under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act for stunting, which comes with a fine of $2422.50.

Impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of deaths on Nova Scotia roadways.

To report a suspected impaired driver or other safety concerns on our highways, roads, and streets, call 911.

File #: 2026-271084