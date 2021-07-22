ELECTION21 WFRBB: NDP’s Christina McCarron

Twitter: @ReprtrPatHealey

Christina has lived, worked, and volunteered in Waverly-Fall River-Beaver Bank for over 22 years.

She and her husband, Dana, have three adult children. She is a passionate environmentalist, an early childhood educator, and a health and fitness specialist.

Christina is a concerned advocate for people who are experiencing financial, emotional, and personal difficulties.

Social Media:

Facebook: @christinamccarronnsndpforwfrb

To contact Christina, you can do so by:

Email: christina.mccarron@nsndp.ca

