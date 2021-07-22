ELECTION21 WFRBB: NDP’s Christina McCarron

Twitter: @ReprtrPatHealey
Info from https://christinamccarron.nsndp.ca/
Christina has lived, worked, and volunteered in Waverly-Fall River-Beaver Bank for over 22 years.
She and her husband, Dana, have three adult children. She is a passionate environmentalist, an early childhood educator, and a health and fitness specialist.
Christina is a concerned advocate for people who are experiencing financial, emotional, and personal difficulties.
Social Media:
Facebook: @christinamccarronnsndpforwfrb
To contact Christina, you can do so by:
Email: christina.mccarron@nsndp.ca
Our previous stories:
https://thelaker.ca/environment-close-to-local-ndp-candidate-mccarrons-heart/
https://thelaker.ca/mccarron-to-run-as-ndp-candidate-in-waverley-fall-river-beaver-bank/