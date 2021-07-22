ELECTION21 WFRBB: Liberal Party’s Marni Tuttle

Twitter: @ReprtrPatHealey

Info from MarniTuttle.ca

The last decade has seen Marni dedicate time and energy volunteering in organizations across our communities and beyond. She has worked with the LWF Ratepayers Association, Windsor Junction Community Centre, LWF Baseball, Sackville, Bedford, and Provincial Skating Organizations, Xmas Express and on local political campaigns.

Beyond her volunteer roles Marni has held senior roles in organizations in the education, environment, continuing care and animal welfare sectors.

As an entrepreneur and consultant she has experience in health care, arts and culture, and social causes including refugees, Black Nova Scotia initiatives and food security.

Marni attended local schools including Ash Lee Jefferson and Vanier. She earned her BA (English), BSc (Computing Science) and Masters in Electronic Commerce, all from Dalhousie University. She is one of just over 20 Nova Scotians to have earned their Certification as a Fund Raising Executive.

Marni and her husband Shane Turner live in Windsor Junction with their four daughters.

Marni was raised with three younger sisters in the same community she lives in now, where she learned from her parents and neighbours the importance and value of volunteerism, community and belonging.

