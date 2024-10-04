ELMSDALE: The community continues to support a local fire department, and in return its allowed them to upgrade their equipment.

Recently, Elmsdale Volunteer Fire Department was able to purchase 24 sets of goggles. They will be used to outfit their wildland firefighter helmets.

The purchase was possible because of the support of the community through the Nova Scotia Firefighters 5050 raffle held every Thursday night.

Keep supporting your local volunteer fire department, such as Elmsdale Fire at the link listed, by purchasing tickets in the 50/50 run through Rafflebox at: www.firefighters5050.com/224 .