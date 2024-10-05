Digital Nova Scotia announces 2024 Tech Forward award finalists

HALIFAX: The finalists for the 2024 Digital Nova Scotia Tech Forward Awards have been announced.

The awards, presented by RBC, celebrates excellence, innovation, and diversity in Nova Scotia’s ICT and digital technologies sector.

The awards will be presented on November 7, 2024, at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel.

With eight unique categories, the 2024 finalists represent the best in talent, innovation, and inclusion across Nova Scotia’s tech ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Talent Champion Award – Sponsored by: Humankind Global Recruitment

This award recognizes a company or organization excelling in tech talent acquisition and retention, promoting Nova Scotia as a desirable career destination.

Tech for Good Award – Sponsored by: CGICelebrating organizations that use tech to drive positive social, political, environmental, or economic change in Nova Scotia.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Thinking Forward Award

Recognizing individuals who dedicate their time to mentoring and inspiring future talent, encouraging careers in technology.

Dr. Srini Sampalli

Soumya Markandeya

Charlotte Murray

Provincial Spotlight Award – Sponsored by: Invest Nova Scotia

Honoring companies outside of the Halifax Regional Municipality that have made a notable impact on Nova Scotia’s tech landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT;

Best of Tech 2024 Award – Sponsored by: Compugen

Recognizing organizations that have achieved remarkable growth, developed innovative products, or secured major deals this year.

One to Watch Award – Sponsored by: Dash Hudson

Highlighting emerging talent from underrepresented communities who are making waves in the tech industry.

Seif Elbayomi

Shaq Smith

Chidimma Nwachukwu

ADVERTISEMENT:

Role Model Award

Honoring individuals from underrepresented communities in tech who are driving diversity and inclusion, inspiring others to overcome barriers.

Isaac Cook

Linda Bolton

Nancy Eke-Agu

Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award

Recognizing organizations that lead diversity and inclusion initiatives in Nova Scotia’s tech sector, creating welcoming and equitable workplaces.

Find more information about the 2024 Tech Forward Awards and purchase your tickets here.