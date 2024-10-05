WINDSOR: Finley Diab and Chris Caissie each scored twice and assisted on another as the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins won an offensive explosion over the Valley Maple Leafs on Friday night.

The NSJHL game was played at the West Hants Sports Complex in Windsor.

The Pens scored four goals in each the first and third periods, and one in the middle stanza.

Meanwhile, the Leafs had one goal in the first and two in the second, then lit the lamp three times in the final frame but it wasn’t enough.

Devin Meagher, Jacob Reigate, Ethan Hines, Alex Field, and Rylan McQuaid each had single goals for the winners.

Assists went to Nick Veinot and Noah Comeau, each with three assists.

Reigate, McQuaid, Blake Irvine, Logan Durno, Jayson Hanson, Jake O’Connor, and Ryan Langlois each chipped in with one helper apiece.

Owen MacDermaid led the Leafs with two goals and one assist.

Will Shields got the goaltending win between the pipes stopping 22 of the 28 shots he faced.

Jackson Murphy and Graydon Mole shared the duties in the net for the Leafs, each giving up eight goals.

One Pens tally was in the empty net.

East Hants is next in action on Oct. 11 when they host rival Brookfield Elks in Lantz. Game time is 7:30 p.m.