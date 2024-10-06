PHOTOS: Dragons varsity volleyball girls put game faces on

FALL RIVER: It was an intense battle between two very good teams, Lockview High and Sommet.

In the end, it was Sommet coming out on top as the match winners but not without the Dragons pushing their opponents to the limits.

Lockview had some great hits to score points and push it to five sets, and had a 2-1 set lead at one point until Sommet tied it then won the match.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The final sets cores were: 25-12 Sommet, before Lockview had 25-23 and 25-23 wins, and then Sommet won the final two sets 25-15 and 15-6.

Lockview is next in action on Oct. 7 against JL Isley at 6 p.m.

The Dragons don’t have another home game until Oct. 21 against Sackville High in Fall River. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

The Dragons celebrate a score. (Healey photo)

Sommet player serves the ball. (Healey photo)

advertisement:

A big hit by a Lockview player to get the ball over. (Healey photo)

This hit gets the ball over and just down on the floor to score the Dragons some points. (Healey photo)

Setting up a hit by a fellow teammate. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Keeping the ball in the air. (Healey photo)

Serving the ball for a point. (Healey photo)