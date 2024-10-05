LANTZ: A three goal first period propelled the U16AAA Cabot Highlanders past the host Fundy Thunder on Friday night.

The N.S. U16 AAA Hockey League game was played before about 100 fans at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The game was one Colchester County-based Fundy hosted, however their usual home games are in Truro but that rink was booked for this game night so the game was scheduled for Lantz.

It worked out as the Jr B Pens were on the road in Windsor against the Valley Maple Leafs.

The Highlanders had the jump right from the drop of the puck, getting out to almost double the shots of the Thunder after the first period and continuing their dominance the rest of the game.

Cabot kept a lot of the play in the Fundy end during the first half of the game, making it hard for the Thunder offensive spark plugs to get anything going.

The highlight goal of the game had to be when no.15 Will MacLellan was able to get the puck under the outstretched pad of Thunder goalie Rylan Surette to make it 4-1.

The starter for the Thunder appeared to pull himself out of the net after Cabot made it 3-0 early on and Surette came on making some timely saves to give his squad a chance.

Jake MacInnis; Jack MacInnis; and Jacob Hebb had the Highlander goals.

Ryan Davidson and Marlo King each had two helpers in the game. Hebb, Jack MacInnis, and Aiden J. MacDonald had single assists.

Trent Euloth replied for the Thunder, assisted by Damon O’Neill and Caiden Parris.

Daniel Vandenburg, the Thunder captain, is known locally as he races at Scotia Speedworld, while Cam Isenor of Stewiacke also laces them up with Fundy.

The Thunder will now head to New Brunswick for games Saturday night and Sunday morning.

(Healey photo)

An offensive attack from the Thunder. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)