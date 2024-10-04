HALIFAX: The Canadian Adult Education Credential (CAEC) has replaced the outdated General Education Development (GED) certificate as the high-quality credential for adult learners.



The CAEC assessment tool was developed using recent economic research and changing workforce development requirements.

It is a digital assessment offered in English and French, with supports available for learners who require accommodations.



“I’d like to congratulate adult learners who have decided to pursue their high school diploma or equivalent,” said Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration.

“This is an important step, and we know that learning pathways look different for everyone. We are proud to offer adult learners a program that reflects diverse cultural perspectives and meets assessment industry standards.”

The CAEC relates directly to Canada’s education system and is comprised of five tests assessing reading, writing, mathematics, science and social science.

The tests provide opportunities for candidates to demonstrate skills in communication, information processing, problem-solving and critical thinking.



The Canadian GED testing series was more than 20 years old, and the decision to discontinue it was made by Pearson Vue, the company that administered the tests, because it could no longer support the outdated technology.



People interested in pursuing the new adult education credential are encouraged to contact a Nova Scotia School for Adult Learning provider near them to develop a personalized plan.



Quick Facts:

– passing 2002 GED test scores will be recognized toward the new CAEC for three years, up to May 2027

– the cost of the CAEC is $30 per test, which is covered by the Province.