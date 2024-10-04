DARTMOUTH: GEO Nova Scotia (Getting Everyone Online) is thrilled to announce the launch of GEO Forum 2024, Nova Scotia’s first-ever virtual digital inclusion conference.
This highly anticipated event, set for October 9, 2024, will bring together thought leaders, community advocates, policymakers, and industry professionals from across Nova Scotia to discuss strategies and share insights on how to bridge the digital divide and build a more inclusive, digitally connected province.
Digital inclusion means that everyone, regardless of their background or geographic location, has the skills, tools, and connectivity necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world.
GEO Forum 2024 will be a platform for cross-sector collaboration, inspiring initiatives, and meaningful conversations about how we can ensure that no Nova Scotian is left behind.
“The GEO Forum is about bringing our community together to discuss digital inclusion, to learn from best practices locally and globally, and to highlight how Nova Scotia is becoming a leader in closing the digital divide,” said Matt Spurway, Executive Director of GEO Nova Scotia.
“We are excited to welcome government, businesses, and community partners to explore innovative solutions for digital inclusion together.”
Event Highlights:
● Date: October 9, 2024
● Location: Online
Agenda Overview:
9:00 AM – 10:30 AM – Opening Session (Plenary)
● Welcome + Opening Remarks by Hon. Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Cyber-Security and
Digital Solutions.
● Panel Discussion: Digital Inclusion in Scotland – What Can We Learn?
Host: Matt Spurway, Executive Director, GEO Nova Scotia
Featuring:
○ Shona Munro & Dr. Irene Mackintosh, Directors, Mhor Collective
○ Aaron Slater, Digital Participation Manager, SCVO
○ Dr. Tara French, Digital Inclusion and Design Lead, Digital Health & Care
Scotland
This panel will explore Scotland’s success in building digital inclusion, sharing
lessons on bridging the digital divide, and expanding digital skills.
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Concurrent Sessions
● Spotlight: Digital Inclusion and Community Services
Featuring Hon. Brendan Maguire, Minister of Community Services, on how digital access
is transforming essential services.
● Digital Inclusion & Mental Health Panel: Insights from mental health leaders on the
intersection of technology and well-being.
● Digital Inclusion & Seniors Panel: Challenges and opportunities related to seniors and
digital access.
● Digital Champions Training: Interactive workshop to become a certified Digital
Champion, supporting community members online.
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Concurrent Sessions
● Spotlight: Digital Inclusion and Labour, Skills, and Immigration
Featuring Hon. Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration, discussing digital
tools and workforce development.
● Digital Inclusion & Disability Panel: Exploring the challenges people with disabilities
face in accessing technology.
● Digital Inclusion & Homelessness Panel: Addressing the specific digital needs of
those experiencing homelessness.
● Digital Champions Training: Learn practical skills to support others in becoming
digitally included.
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Concurrent Sessions
● Digital Inclusion and Education Panel: A discussion on the impact of digital exclusion
in the education sector.
● Digital Inclusion & Gender-Based Violence Panel: Perspectives on how digital access
affects gender-based violence initiatives.
● Digital Inclusion in Nova Scotia – What Does the Data Tell Us? Presentation
Hosted by Dr. Cari Patterson with insights from experts on the current digital inclusion
landscape.
● Digital Champions for Newcomers Training: A modified training session focusing on
supporting newcomers to Nova Scotia.
3:30 PM – 4:00 PM – Plenary: Digital Inclusion and Emerging Technology
● Featuring Teri-Lynn Dempsey, owner of DataGuide Technologies, discussing emerging
digital inclusion technologies and their impact in Nova Scotia.
For more information and to register, please visit: https://geonovascotia.ca/geo-forum/