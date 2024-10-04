DARTMOUTH: GEO Nova Scotia (Getting Everyone Online) is thrilled to announce the launch of GEO Forum 2024, Nova Scotia’s first-ever virtual digital inclusion conference.

This highly anticipated event, set for October 9, 2024, will bring together thought leaders, community advocates, policymakers, and industry professionals from across Nova Scotia to discuss strategies and share insights on how to bridge the digital divide and build a more inclusive, digitally connected province.

Digital inclusion means that everyone, regardless of their background or geographic location, has the skills, tools, and connectivity necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

GEO Forum 2024 will be a platform for cross-sector collaboration, inspiring initiatives, and meaningful conversations about how we can ensure that no Nova Scotian is left behind.

“The GEO Forum is about bringing our community together to discuss digital inclusion, to learn from best practices locally and globally, and to highlight how Nova Scotia is becoming a leader in closing the digital divide,” said Matt Spurway, Executive Director of GEO Nova Scotia.

“We are excited to welcome government, businesses, and community partners to explore innovative solutions for digital inclusion together.”

Event Highlights:

● Date: October 9, 2024

● Location: Online

Agenda Overview:

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM – Opening Session (Plenary)

● Welcome + Opening Remarks by Hon. Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Cyber-Security and

Digital Solutions.

● Panel Discussion: Digital Inclusion in Scotland – What Can We Learn?

Host: Matt Spurway, Executive Director, GEO Nova Scotia

Featuring:

○ Shona Munro & Dr. Irene Mackintosh, Directors, Mhor Collective

○ Aaron Slater, Digital Participation Manager, SCVO

○ Dr. Tara French, Digital Inclusion and Design Lead, Digital Health & Care

Scotland

This panel will explore Scotland’s success in building digital inclusion, sharing

lessons on bridging the digital divide, and expanding digital skills.

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Concurrent Sessions

● Spotlight: Digital Inclusion and Community Services

Featuring Hon. Brendan Maguire, Minister of Community Services, on how digital access

is transforming essential services.

● Digital Inclusion & Mental Health Panel: Insights from mental health leaders on the

intersection of technology and well-being.

● Digital Inclusion & Seniors Panel: Challenges and opportunities related to seniors and

digital access.

● Digital Champions Training: Interactive workshop to become a certified Digital

Champion, supporting community members online.

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Concurrent Sessions

● Spotlight: Digital Inclusion and Labour, Skills, and Immigration

Featuring Hon. Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration, discussing digital

tools and workforce development.

● Digital Inclusion & Disability Panel: Exploring the challenges people with disabilities

face in accessing technology.

● Digital Inclusion & Homelessness Panel: Addressing the specific digital needs of

those experiencing homelessness.

● Digital Champions Training: Learn practical skills to support others in becoming

digitally included.

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Concurrent Sessions

● Digital Inclusion and Education Panel: A discussion on the impact of digital exclusion

in the education sector.

● Digital Inclusion & Gender-Based Violence Panel: Perspectives on how digital access

affects gender-based violence initiatives.

● Digital Inclusion in Nova Scotia – What Does the Data Tell Us? Presentation

Hosted by Dr. Cari Patterson with insights from experts on the current digital inclusion

landscape.

● Digital Champions for Newcomers Training: A modified training session focusing on

supporting newcomers to Nova Scotia.

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM – Plenary: Digital Inclusion and Emerging Technology

● Featuring Teri-Lynn Dempsey, owner of DataGuide Technologies, discussing emerging

digital inclusion technologies and their impact in Nova Scotia.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://geonovascotia.ca/geo-forum/