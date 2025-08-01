The Laker News

Sports

Enfield goalie DeCoste heading to NCAA hockey

ByPat Healey

Aug 1, 2025 #Enfield, #NCAA, #Russ Decoste, #USPHL, #Westfield State University
Russ DeCoste is heading to the NCAA. (Submitted photo/Zimm's Action Photos)

ENFIELD: A goalie from Enfield is heading to the NCAA Division II for the upcoming hockey season.

Russ DeCoste announced his commitment to Westfield State University in Westfield, Mass after spending the 2024-25 season in the USPHL Premier Florida Division.

In that league he won the Goaltender of the Month in October, November, and December. At the end of the year, he was named as the All-Division Goaltender award.

He suited up in the USPHL with the Florida Eels this past year.

The result with the Eels saw Decoste finishing with a 2.02 goals against average and a .931 save percentage, along with 13 wins in 23 starts. 

With Florida, he was able to showcase himself to universities and that’s something DeCoste said likely played a part in him being able to make the commitment to Westfield State.

