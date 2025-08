The Nats celebrate a big moment. (Submitted photo)

EAST HANTS: The U11 AA Team Connor East Hants Nationals squad has advanced to provincial competition at the end of August.

Team Connor are heading to Sydney after advancing in Tier 1 play.

The squad won their first two games at a qualifying competition but lost their third game.

In the second game, the team trailed 17-2 in the third but rallied for a 25-18 victory.

No game scoring information for any of the teams games was available.

Information in this piece was provided to The Laker News.

The East Hants Nationals U11AA Team Connor. (Submitted photo)