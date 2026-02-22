The Laker News

Environment Canada issues Orange warning level for winter storm in Shelburne, Queen, Lunenburg Counties and area

ByPat Healey

A snow plow clears snow in HRM. (Sean DeWitt/Waterfront Media photo)

LUNENBURG COUNTY: A major winter storm is expected Monday into Tuesday bringing 20 to 30 cm, except potentially 40 to 50 cm along the coast.

The maximum wind gusts are forecasted to be northeasterly 80 km/h, except 100 over exposed areas.

This is for the Shelburne, Queens and Lunenburg counties area from Monday morning until early Tuesday.

Strong winds accompanying the snow will reduce visibility at times in blowing snow. Snowfall rates may exceed 5 cm/hr at times Monday afternoon and evening.

Heavy wet snow is expected to transition to rain along the Atlantic coast Monday evening.

Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced to near zero at times.

Avoid non-essential travel and outdoor activities. Prepare for disruptions to transportation, services and utilities.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

