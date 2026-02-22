Nova Scotia Power activating Emergency Operations Centre

N.S. Power is activating its Emergency Operations Centre with the winter storm set to hit mid Monday into Tuesday. Pictured, crews in Stellarton in Dec. 2025. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: Officials with N.S. Power said the utility is activating its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at 8 a.m. (Monday, February 23) ahead of the next winter storm.

Heavy snow and high winds are expected to impact the province throughout the day.

“We’ve been monitoring the forecasts and have crews positioned across Nova Scotia ready to respond in the event of outages,” said Charlene MacMullin, Nova Scotia Power Storm Lead.

This mix of weather can impact the power system by weighing down trees and branches on power lines.

The high winds can also create unsafe working conditions for power line technicians, slowing restoration efforts when they reach 80km an hour.

“The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) brings employees from all parts of the company together in one place to coordinate our storm response,” said MacMullin.

The team will also be working closely with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office (EMO).”

Outage Information

NSP said they do their best to give an estimate of when the power will be restored and once our crews get to the site and assess what’s going on those estimates are updated.

Customers can report outages and get the latest

information and estimated restoration times online at outagemap.nspower.ca or by calling 1-877-428-

6004.

QUICK FACTS

High winds can bring trees and branches down onto power lines.

When wind reaches 80km an hour, it isn’t safe for power line technicians to work from the buckets.

Heavy, wet snow can weigh down trees and branches causing them to come into contact with power

lines; break poles and/or damage equipment.

If a customer’s electrical equipment is damaged – such as a meter mast – they’ll need a certified

electrician to make repairs before Nova Scotia Power crews can safely restore power.