FALL RIVER/ELMSDALE: Three women’s basketball players have helped their Mount Saint Vincent University Mystics ladies hoops team to stun the top team in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA).

In the ACCA championship final in Fredericton, N.B., the Mystics poured it on in the third quarter outscoring the top ranked Mount Allison Mounties 21-8 and then cruised to the championship win by 19 points by a score of 58-39.

The Mystics made the final by defeating Holland College 75-67 in the semi-final.

Against Holland College, Elmsdale’s Gwen Ettinger-O’Leary, a Hants East Tiger alum, scored 13 points in 33 minutes played.

Ettinger-O’Leary also recorded three offensive rebounds; two defensive rebounds; had four assists and two steals. She also was 5-13 in Field Goals Made.

Fall River’s Ashleigh Marshall had no points during six minutes of play in the game.

Meanwhile, Wellington’s Emma Foye had four pointe in four minutes of play.

She was 1-for-2 in Field Goals Made.

Foye and Marshall are alum of the Lockview High Dragons girls basketball program.

In the championship final, Ettinger-O’Leary played 25 minutes and was kept off the scoresheet. She did manage two offensive rebounds and three defensive rebounds, one steal, and four assists.

Marshall had two points over four minutes played.

Foye was kept scoreless in six minutes played but did manage one defensive rebound and one offensive rebound.

It was the fourth straight ACCA women’s basketball title for MSVU.

The Mystics will now represent the ACAA at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association basketball championships in Hamilton, Ont., from March 15-18.