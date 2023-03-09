MANNHEIM, GERMANY: Megan Forrest and her Mad Dogs of Mannheim are off to the DFEL (Women’s) league finals.

The Enfield product had a part in the Mad Dogs winning the semi-final series over ERC Ingolstadt in four games, three to one. The series was a best-of-five.

Forrest had the game winner in game one of the series in overtime.

In game four of the series, Forrest chipped in an assist as Mannheim defeated Ingolstadt 2-0 in the semi-final.

The Mad Dogs now advance to the final.

On the regular season, Forrest had 10 goals and seven assists while also compiling 18 penalty minutes in 20 games played.