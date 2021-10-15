Fall River man nabbed for impaired driving after Belnan crash

BELNAN: A 33-year-old Fall River man has been charged with impaired driving following a collision along Hwy 214 in Belnan on Oct. 6, East Hants RCMP say.

In his weekly From the Cruiser column submission, East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers responded upon getting the 911 call. He said a witness observed a grey Honda Civic swerving all over the road before it crashed into a ditch.

“The driver reportedly exited the vehicle and was seen stumbling about prior to police arrival.,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “When police arrived on scene, the driver continued to exhibit obvious signs of impairment.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man was arrested for impaired driving and taken back to he detachment where he blew well over double the legal limit.

The man was charged with impaired driving and released to appear in court at a later date.