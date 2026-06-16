Family Fun Day set for June 20 at Atlantic Canada Aviation Museum

Attendees will get an opportunity to check out and elarn about air history and airplanes on display at the Aviation Museum. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Families looking for a fun and educational way to kick off the summer are invited to the Atlantic Canada Aviation Museum in Enfield on Saturday, June 20, for the museum’s annual Family Fun Day.

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum near Scotia Speedworld and Halifax Stanfield International Airport, the event will feature a full day of activities for children and adults, including games, STEM activities, cotton candy, a free barbecue, military reenactors, and a visit from the Station 47 Goffs Fire Department with its fire truck and children’s activities.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to tour the museum’s popular Boeing 737 flight simulator during a special open house.

“Family Fun Day is going to be a really great family event,” said Robyn Mansfield, Visitor Services Assistant and Collections Technician at the Atlantic Canada Aviation Museum.

“We want families with kids of all ages to be able to come and enjoy it. We’ll have kids activities and a STEM table throughout the museum, as well as cotton candy and a free barbecue.”

You can even get a look inside a cockpit during the family fun day event. (Healey photo)

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Mansfield said one of the unique aspects of the event is that activities are spread throughout the museum’s exhibits, giving visitors a chance to discover the collection while enjoying the festivities.

“You’ll be surrounded by planes and artifacts while you’re playing,” she said.

“You’ll get a chance to take a look around and hopefully come back for a deeper look another day.”

The museum’s collection includes 25 aircraft and a wide range of aviation artifacts representing Canadian military and civilian aviation history.

During a recent tour given to The Laker News, Mansfield highlighted several of the museum’s most notable displays, including a CF-104 Starfighter jet, the Canadian-designed CF-100 Canuck, the large Voodoo interceptor visible from Highway 102, historic flight simulators, and the museum’s Boeing 737 simulator experience.

Visitors can also explore vintage training aircraft such as the Harvard, anti-submarine patrol aircraft including the Tracker and Argus, flight attendant uniforms from historic airlines, detailed aircraft models, and ongoing restoration projects such as the iconic Canso flying boat.

The museum also houses thousands of scale models and exhibits documenting Atlantic Canada’s rich aviation heritage.

The gift shop with thousands of Aviation-related puzzles and other goodies will also be open.

There are plenty of planes on display for all to learn about and see. (Healey photo)

One of our favourite parts of the planes on display is this area. (Healey photo)

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A raffle will also be held during Family Fun Day, featuring prizes donated by local supporters.

Among the prizes are books from Mac Publishing, tickets to the Nova Scotia International Tattoo, golf passes, and aviation-themed experiences.

Last year’s event attracted nearly 500 visitors, and organizers are hoping to surpass that number this year.

“Even if it rains, we’re still having the barbecue,” Mansfield said.

“Everything else can be inside the museum, so show up regardless and we’ll have stuff going on.”

Admission information and additional details about the museum can be found through the Atlantic Canada Aviation Museum’s social media channels and at the museum in Enfield. For more info, check out ACA Museum website.