Firefighters in Milford giving Santa a hand collecting Letters to Santa

The letter drop off spot at Milford Fire. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD: Santa has spoken with firefighters with Milford & District Volunteer fire department, and asked for their help.

The Jolly Old Elf from the North Pole asked the fire department since this is a busy time of the year if they wouldn’t mind helping him.

He asked if they would collect the letters all the children from the Milford, Lantz, and Hardwood Lands area will be sending to him.

So they of course agreed to help Santa receive all the letters.

If you have a letter you want sent to the Big Guy in the red suit you can drop it off at the Milford Fire Department in postal box outside the department.

“We will get them to Santa,” said a spokesperson from Milford Fire.

“When he is done responding we will deliver his letters to your children in December.”

The mailbox will be up until Dec. 6 for letters to be dropped off, with Santa promising to get them back to firefighters by Dec. 13.

Firefighters just ask that an address and a phone number are included in case you are not home when they go to deliver.