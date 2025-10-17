The Laker News

Flames take down Tigers in JV girls volleyball to kickoff HERH tournament

ByPat Healey

Oct 17, 2025 #East Hants, #Hants East Rural High, #Hants North Rural High, #HERH, #HNRH, #JV Girls Volleyball, #Milford
A Hants North player hits the ball back over the net during a game against HERH on Friday afternoon. (Healey photo)

MILFORD: It was the battle of East Hants to kick-off the Junior Varsity girls volleyball tournament at Hants East Rural High in Milford.

The two teams were among five that were set to comepte Friday and Saturday.

Other teams who will hit the court are Citadel High; Northumberland Regional; and Riverview High.

In the opener it was the Hants North Flames dousing any hope the HERH Tigers had of getting a win before the home fans.

The Kennetcook-based school earned a straight set win of 25-17 and 25-18.

Action continues all day Saturday with the championship game scheduled for HERH at 4:40 p.m.

Here are some game action photos that we took while there:

(Healey photo)
(Healey photo)
The Tigers celebrate scoring a point. (Healey photo)
(Healey photo)

A HNRH player sends the ball into the air and towards a teammate so they will hit it. (Healey photo)
(Healey photo)
A HERH player dives to hit the ball. (Healey photo)

