Caissie’s four-goal night leads Penguins past Brookfield; Pens fall in shootout to Jacks

East Hants Penguin Chris Caissie eyes the loose puck by the Brookfield Elks goalie. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The East Hants Penguins continued their impressive start to the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League season with a commanding 8–2 victory over the Brookfield Elks.

The game was played on Friday night at Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

The win improves East Hants to 7-1-0-0, keeping them near the top of the NSJHL standings through eight games.

Forward Chris Caissie was unstoppable, scoring four goals and adding an assist in a performance that included both the game-winner and a short-handed tally in the second period.

He opened the scoring in the first and sparked the Penguins’ offence as the home side took firm control.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A little get together between players. (Healey photo)

Alex Field was a steady setup man, collecting three assists, while Daniel Vandenburg chipped in two helpers.

Jayson Hanson scored twice on the power play in the third, and Jacob Sanford and Chris Brill also found the back of the net.

David McElheran and Cale McClellan replied for the Elks, with McClellan’s marker coming on the power play.

Wellington’s Payson Stewart earned the goaltending win for East Hants stopping 26 of 28 pucks sent his way.

Cole Echlin started the game for Brookfield giving up five goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Bob Hendersen.

Hendersen stopped 11 of 14 shots.

ADVERTISEMENT:

East Hants’ special teams were sharp once again, going 3-for-4 on the power play and adding a short-handed goal while keeping pressure on Brookfield throughout.

The Penguins’ had 29 penalty minutes while the Elks were also assessed 29 penalty minutes.

East Hants is back in action next Friday when they host the Sackville Blazers in Lantz. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Against the Lumberjacks in Lunenburg on Saturday, Chris Brill scored the lone East Hants tally as they lost 2-1 in overtime.

Fintan Boudreau suffered the goaltending loss, but did earn a point for the Pens.

(Healey photo)

Payson Stewart turns a shot away. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

Alex Field wins a faceoff. (Healey photo)

An East Hants Penguin carries the puck at the side of the Elks net. (Healey photo)