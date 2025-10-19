The Laker News

Sports

Tigers boys hockey capture inaugural Ice Breaker tournament

ByPat Healey

Oct 19, 2025 #Chesleigh Davis, #East Hants, #Hants East Rural High, #HERH Tigers, #hockey, #Jackson Orchard, #Lantz, #Lennox Robinson
HERH Tiger Lennox Robinson (19) and the Sackville High goalie watch as the puck crosses the line for a goal by Robinson. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The Hants East Rural High Tigers boys hockey team have captured the Inaugural HERH Ice Breaker tournament.

The tournament was held at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

It was held Oct. 17-19.

The Tigers defeated Halifax West in the championship game on Sunday afternoon to take home the banner.

In the championship final, Chesleigh Davis led the offence with a goal and two assists, and Tanner Whynot provided solid goaltending.

Other goals came from Lennox Robinson with two; while singles came from Tanner Wood and Jackson Orchard.

Assists were credited to Luke McVechter with two, while single helpers went to Orchard; Aidan Stewart; Theo Stapleton; and Callum Connor.

The Tigers with the championship banner. (Submitted photo)

In the tournament opener, HERH doubled up Sackville High 6-3.

Theo Stapleton scored twice and assisted on another in the victory.

Jackson Orchard scored twice and chipped in with a helper on another goal.

Single tallies were scored by Sawyer Beaton and Lennox Robinson.

Robinson had two assists, while Chesleigh Davis; Beaton; Luke McVechter; and Casey Opas had single helpers.

(Information provided to us)

(Healey photo)
A Sackville High forward tries to get around HERH forward Callum Connor (24) in the opening game at the Ice Breaker. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)
The Tigers celebrate a goal against Sackville High. (Healey photo)
Chesleigh Davis skates between two Sackville High players with the puck. (Healey photo)

