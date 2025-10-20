The Laker News

Sports

Big game from Minhinnick helps Kings Hockey earn N.S. U-16 AAA win

ByPat Healey

Oct 20, 2025 #Beaver Bank, #East Hants, #Fundy Thunder, #Kings, #Kings Hockey Club, #Lower Sackville, #N.S. U-16 AAA Hockey League, #U-16 AAA
Jacob Amirault no 8 on the Kings skates away from a Fundy Thunder with the puck. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Three different players found the back of the net for the U16 Kings on Saturday afternoon.

The Kings hosted the Fundy Thunder in a N.S. U-16 AAA Hockey League game at the Sackville Arena.

Entering the game, the Kings were 2-3-0 on the season after a loss on Friday night to the Wildcats by a score of 3-1.

On Saturday, they came out knowing the task at hand and did so, with some big saves by goalie George Minhinnick.

Goal scoring was provided by Camden Chisholm, Landon Colp, and Nic Granchelli on the powerplay.

The Kings U16 celebrate Granchelli’s goal. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

No assist details on the goals or goaltending save information was available on the online scoring. (We couldn’t get into the game sheet on the league website).

The Kings are next in action on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. against rival the Armada from Bedford at the Sackville Arena.

Here are some game photos we took while there on Saturday:

The puck is loose at the side of the net. (Healey photo)
A Thunder player takes the puck behind his net. (Healey photo)
A Kings player body checks a Fundy player behind the net in game play. (Healey photo)
A Kings player gets a scoring opportunity and does put the puck past the goalie. (Healey photo)

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Sports Featured

History made: Lady Dragons go undefeated to capture provincial gold

Oct 20, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Tigers boys hockey capture inaugural Ice Breaker tournament

Oct 19, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

Caissie’s four-goal night leads Penguins past Brookfield; Pens fall in shootout to Jacks

Oct 19, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

GoFundMe launched for Cable-Munroe family; Meal train started for both families

October 20, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports Featured

History made: Lady Dragons go undefeated to capture provincial gold

October 20, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Hope 4 Hanwell Fire fundraiser to feature Jon Cyr and band on Nov. 1

October 20, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

Photos: Community breakfast held at Carroll’s Corner Community Centre

October 20, 2025 Pat Healey