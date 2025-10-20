Big game from Minhinnick helps Kings Hockey earn N.S. U-16 AAA win

Jacob Amirault no 8 on the Kings skates away from a Fundy Thunder with the puck. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Three different players found the back of the net for the U16 Kings on Saturday afternoon.

The Kings hosted the Fundy Thunder in a N.S. U-16 AAA Hockey League game at the Sackville Arena.

Entering the game, the Kings were 2-3-0 on the season after a loss on Friday night to the Wildcats by a score of 3-1.

On Saturday, they came out knowing the task at hand and did so, with some big saves by goalie George Minhinnick.

Goal scoring was provided by Camden Chisholm, Landon Colp, and Nic Granchelli on the powerplay.

The Kings U16 celebrate Granchelli’s goal. (Healey photo)

No assist details on the goals or goaltending save information was available on the online scoring. (We couldn’t get into the game sheet on the league website).

The Kings are next in action on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. against rival the Armada from Bedford at the Sackville Arena.

Here are some game photos we took while there on Saturday:

The puck is loose at the side of the net. (Healey photo)

A Thunder player takes the puck behind his net. (Healey photo)

A Kings player body checks a Fundy player behind the net in game play. (Healey photo)

A Kings player gets a scoring opportunity and does put the puck past the goalie. (Healey photo)