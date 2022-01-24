Fraser’s Big Red win duel with Forrest’s Bears in women’s hockey

PROVIDENCE, RI: In a battle of two teams with East Hants women’s hockey players on Jan. 21, it was a higher-ranked team that came out on top.

While Kings Edgehill and East Hants product Deanna Fraser didn’t hit the ice and play goal for her Cornell Big Red in a 2-1 win over Brown University Bears.

Enfield’s Megan Forrest plays with the Bears, who also lost to Colgate 2-1 on Jan. 22.

Against Fraser and her Big Red, Forrest assisted on the only goal for the Bears, scored by fellow Bluenoser Meadow Carman, who hails from Barton, N.S.

On Jan. 22, Forrest scored the game tying goal, but unfortunately it was all the offence her team could muster against Colgate.

For Fraser, her Big Red teammates fell 4-1 to Yale. She did not play.

Both teams are part of the ECAC women’s hockey league, which is one of six conferences that compete in NCAA Division I.

We hope to have video interviews with both Fraser and Forrest in the coming weeks, sponsored by a couple of local businesses.