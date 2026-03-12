Free Easter Egg-stravaganza March 28 at East Hants Sportsplex

The Easter Bunny in Lantz in 2025. (Dagley Media photo)

ENFIELD: Families across East Hants will have a chance to celebrate Easter together at a free community event later this month.

The Easter Egg-stravaganza will take place March 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. It will be in the Fieldhouse Dome.

The event is being organized by Don and Jamie McCooeye of The McCooeye Group (Royal LePage Atlantic) in partnership with Sheila Bianchi of The Mortgage Group, along with support from several local businesses and organizations.

McCooeye said the goal of the event is simple — give back to the community that continues to support local businesses.

“It’s important for us to be able to give back to the community that we work in and that supports us,” McCooeye said. “It’s our way of saying we appreciate the support we receive here.”

While admission is free, organizers will be collecting non-perishable food items at the door to support the Caring and Sharing Food Bank.

“It’s 100 per cent accessible, open, and inclusive,” McCooeye said.

“We’re just trying to make this a fun community event.”

The morning will feature several family-friendly activities designed to keep children entertained.

Among the attractions will be three large bouncy castles, including a maze-style inflatable and an interactive structure.

There will also be face painting and balloon twisting provided by local company Five Little Monkeys, as well as a visit from the Easter Bunny for photos with families.

Organizers are also planning several giveaways during the event, including three prize baskets for adults and three for children.

One of the top prizes will be a wills and estates package valued at approximately $1,000, donated by Amanda Brousseau of DCL Law.

Additional activities will include simple play equipment such as frisbees, soccer balls, and other items for kids to use while attending the event.

McCooeye said the event has grown each year and continues to attract more families as the community expands.

“As our community grows, we’ve seen an increase in numbers every single year,” he said. “It’s something we’re incredibly proud to be a part of.”

The event is being made possible through the support of several local sponsors and volunteers, including:

Amanda Brousseau of DCL Law, East Hants Soccer Club, Leno’s Stop Shop, Paul and Lianne Field of Artshine, Ken Hills of Eastern Homes Sanitary Video Inspection, Beyond Indoor Play, Renew Health, Lenders CMLS and Graysbrook, E-Commerce Solutions Canucks Inc., and Saltwater Golf.

Organizers say they hope the event will continue to grow each year as they look for new ways to support the community.

“We always try to ask how we can make things better,” said organizer Fadila Chater. “Every year it’s going to get bigger and better.”