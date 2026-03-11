East Hants Chamber event celebrates women in business

Keynote speaker Charlee Mills and EHDCC Executive Director Tracey Williams after the speech. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: A full house gathered at the East Hants & District Chamber of Commerce Celebration of Women in Business event on March 10 at the Elmsdale Legion.

The lunchtime event brought together women entrepreneurs and professionals from across East Hants and beyond, including several members of the Fall River & Area Business Association, to celebrate leadership, connection, and community impact.

The event featured keynote speaker Charlee Mills, owner of Move Yoga & Fitness, who spoke about the power of community and the importance of supporting others in business and in life.

Mills reflected on the theme “Give to Gain,” sharing how the philosophy has shaped both her business and the culture she strives to build within the community.

“We’re here to celebrate women, share stories, and reflect on the incredible power of lifting each other up,” she told those gathered.

“When one person rises, we all rise.”

She explained that when she opened Move Yoga & Fitness, her goal was to create more than one studio.

“I wanted to create a space for people to move, breathe, and reconnect with themselves,” said Mills.

“I realized early on that our impact could go far beyond the walls of the studio.”

Mills described the importance of building what she calls a “third space” in the community somewhere outside of home or work where people can gather, build friendships, and feel supported.

Throughout her talk, she highlighted how small acts of generosity whether offering a free class, mentoring someone new, or simply listening can have a lasting ripple effect.

“Giving doesn’t have to be monumental,” she said. “Small acts repeated over time create lasting impact.”

In addition to the keynote address, the evening featured a business expo with information booths from a variety of women-led businesses from across East Hants.

Attendees had the chance to network, learn about local services, and connect with other entrepreneurs.

With a packed room and strong turnout, organizers said the event highlighted the growing strength of women-led businesses in the region and the value of supporting one another.

As Mills reminded the audience, the collective impact grows when the community works together.

“Together we rise and together we thrive.”

