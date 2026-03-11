The Laker News

East Hants

East Hants RCMP defends Bud Davies cup in charity hockey game fundraiser with HERH Tigers

ByPat Healey

Mar 11, 2026 #Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund, #East Hants, #Hants East Rural High, #HERH Tigers, #hockey, #RCMP
Ceremonial puck drop. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Threepeat!!

East Hants RCMP has captured the Bud Davies cup for a third straight year besting the Hants East Rural High Tigers boys hockey team in the charity hockey game fundraiser on March 7.

The game was played before a good crowd, mostly cheering for the Tigers, at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

While the Tigers showed their speed, it was the RCMP who bounced and made their scoring chances count int he 9-6 win. Their goalie may have also played a part in securing the victory.

Two of the RCMP team players and two HERH Tigers pose with Pat and the Bud Davies Cup after the game. (Submitted photo)

Pat Healey of The Laker News was the RCMP’s head coach, who also featured Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois.

The game was a fundraiser for the Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund.

The exact amount raised was not known at time of this story posting.

The Tigers. (Healey photo)
Head coach Pat with the cup. (Healey photo)

RCMP team. (Healey photo)
Head coach Pat, an HERH Tiger and MP Kody Blois. (Submitted photo)

