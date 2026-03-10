Elmsdale’s Cole joins Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing Team

Hannah Cole of Elmsdale (Photo by @_r4photo_ )

ELMSDALE: A rising motocross rider from Elmsdale is taking the next step in her racing career after being named to one of Canada’s top teams.

Hannah Cole will race as part of the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing Team, a move that signals a major milestone for the young athlete and her continued climb in the sport.

The announcement was made recently by the team, welcoming Cole to the program as rider No. 3, praising the dedication and work ethic she has shown throughout her motocross journey.

“This young Canadian athlete brings the speed, grit and heart that define this sport,” the team said in announcing the signing.

“She’s been putting in the hours for years and has more than earned this opportunity.”

Cole’s addition to the roster also reflects the continued growth of women’s motocross, with more female riders competing and pushing the pace in a sport traditionally dominated by men.

“Across the world of sport, women are stepping up, breaking barriers and proving that the future is faster than ever,” the team said.

“Motocross is no exception. More women are lining up at the gate and riders like Hannah are helping lead that charge.”

The Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing Team said it is proud to have Cole representing the program and is eager to see what she can accomplish when she lines up on the gate.

“We can’t wait to see No. 3 drop the gate and show everyone what she’s capable of,” the team said.

Cole’s signing also comes with recognition of those who helped pave the way for women in the sport and the supporters behind the scenes who helped make the opportunity possible.

For Cole, the move marks the start of a new chapter as she continues pursuing success on the motocross track while representing her hometown of Elmsdale on a national stage.